How to free Elon Musk’s SpaceX from federal red tape

Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida might therefore consider banding together to create a Space Coast Compact. The terms could establish the authorities, structure and governance of a Space Coast Launch Authority with the right to review plans and issue launch permits for aircraft and spacecraft operating in the signatory states. The new authority, an alternate to the FAA, would be accountable to the states’ governments, staffed by those who actually want to launch aircraft, and exempt from NEPA and other strictures that uniquely bind federal action.