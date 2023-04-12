- Secrets, such as reports that covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab, can be explosive. But leaks can also be flimsy
In recent weeks, intelligence has dominated the headlines. On February 26th American press reports described new intelligence suggesting that the covid-19 virus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory. On March 1st American intelligence agencies published a report saying that Havana syndrome, a strange pattern of apparent brain injuries among American spies and diplomats, was not thought to be the result of enemy action. And on March 7th media outlets in America and Europe suggested that explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September might have been the work of a pro-Ukrainian group. How should these claims be judged?