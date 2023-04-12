How to make sense of intelligence leaks

On the face of it, intelligence around the sabotage of the two Nord Stream gas pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, looks thin. A review of intelligence described by the New York Times “suggests" the perpetrators were opponents of Mr Putin “but does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation". American officials cited in the piece decline to describe the “strength of the evidence", and say “there are no firm conclusions". Though German news outlets have described alleged details of the plot, this sounds like a low-confidence judgement—one that should be taken with a sizeable pinch of salt.

