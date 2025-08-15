How Trump can win at the Alaska summit

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit in Alaska on Friday bodes ill for Ukraine. It looks as if Mr. Trump might reward Russia’s aggression by trying to force Ukraine to cede up to 20% of its territory to Moscow. That’s quite a prize for waging a war that has resulted in the death of as many as 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers, the slaughter of more than 13,000 civilians, the savagery of occupation, the kidnapping of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children and half a trillion dollars’ worth of damage to the country’s cities and industry.