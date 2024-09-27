Humanoid robots are the next threat from China
SummaryElon Musk promises ‘a robot buddy’ like C-3PO and or R2-D2. Xi Jinping has a less benign idea.
Hollywood in the 1970s and ’80s often imagined a world where technology is so evolved it is almost human, from “Star Wars," in which R2-D2 and C-3PO are not just tools but also friends to humans, to “The Terminator," in which an assassin-robot is disguised as a human. Science fiction is about to become reality. Artificial-intelligence-enabled humanoids capable of blending seamlessly into our world will soon be a part of everyday life.