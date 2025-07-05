Hydration vs hype: Who really needs electrolytes?
Sanjukta Sharma 13 min read 05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
The eight-glasses-a-day prescription is long gone. In the age of longevity and #watertok, minerals, salts and antioxidants are fuelling the hydration drinks market, and it seems everyone has a reason to seek its promised ‘cellular’ benefits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A sachet that carries lofty promises can sometimes kill you. Parth Shivendra, 47, a software professional in Bengaluru, who is also a marathon and triathlon runner, almost died last year when he consumed a sachet of electrolytes (he refused to name the brand) containing sodium chloride and potassium during a pickleball competition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story