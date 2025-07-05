Hydration vs hype: Who really needs electrolytes?

Brand matters

This is where the role of sodium and the quality of a brand matters. The electrolyte that most of us have more than enough of, she says, is sodium — it’s in the salt we use daily. Magnesium is one that many are deficient in, leading to symptoms such as severe muscle cramps. But this brings us to one of the biggest problems regarding claims about electrolyte content: when a food or supplement manufacturer says that their product simply has “more" electrolytes than the competition, that is not a particularly helpful metric. Sodium, for instance, is easy and cheap to add to almost anything, and it’s a salt we get enough of already. Technically, you could claim that a roadside pav bhaji or dosa is loaded with electrolytes. If you do need to add salt to your diet – if, say, you are training for a marathon – adding a pinch of salt to your water can be enough.