Social media ad targeting could face a public rebellion any moment now

Also Read: Social media addiction is about pleasures of the hunt

The consumer pushback of tobacco and fast-food businesses was partly a reaction to their products creating addictive behaviour and causing their customers harm. Social media giants have been crafting their algorithms to get users to spend more of their daily lives on their platforms. This is clearly about these companies working hard to get an even larger proportion of users addicted to what they offer. Already, several studies have shown that excessive social-media usage is resulting in greater long-term harm to the mental health of younger generations than any other addiction in history.