Will artificial intelligence destroy jobs? As sure as night follows day. Old jobs disappear and new jobs are created all the time. It reminds me of the time I got jobbed. On a “radio tour" promoting a book a decade or so ago, I was up at 4 a.m. California time calling drive-time radio programs on the East Coast, switching every five minutes and then calling in to stations farther west. I remember two things. Every radio personality sounds the same: “Hey, we’ve got a new book author coming atcha, right after these messages . . ." And the ambush.