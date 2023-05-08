Ignore the Hysteria on AI and Jobs

I thought it was going well until the host said, “Well, I’m against it." I asked, “Against what?" “I’m against technology destroying careers and lives. It has to stop. That’s why we have unions." Ruh-roh, I thought. I calmly explained that you can’t be for or against it—it’s part of progress and happens again and again, from buggy-whip manufacturers to elevator operators. And history shows that more and better-paying jobs are always created as some jobs are destroyed. He didn’t want to hear it and babbled on about the evils of big business and the need for unionization. I was ready to move on to St. Louis and Denver.