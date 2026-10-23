Beyond resilience: lessons for India from the IMF-World Bank meetings

The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Bangkok provided a timely opportunity to step back from immediate domestic preoccupations and reflect on the forces reshaping the global economic order.
My central takeaway from a week of high-level discussions is clear: economic resilience can no longer be measured merely by an economy’s ability to withstand external shocks. True resilience must be defined by an economy’s capacity to adapt, create quality jobs and sustain inclusive growth.