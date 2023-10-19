In Israel, a New War Summons Old Traumas
For an Israeli visiting home, the Hamas attack conjures childhood fears of the Yom Kippur War and the Holocaust, tragedies that continue to shape the country’s psychology.
On Friday, Oct. 6, my younger sister, Keren, turned 50. She was born on the first day of the Yom Kippur War, Israel’s fifth war since it was founded in 1948. I was two years old when that war broke out, and on that day my father, like all the other men, was called to the army. I was left with a neighbor while my mother went alone to the hospital to give birth to my sister.