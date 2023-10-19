In Israel, a New War Summons Old Traumas

For an Israeli visiting home, the Hamas attack conjures childhood fears of the Yom Kippur War and the Holocaust, tragedies that continue to shape the country’s psychology.

On Friday, Oct. 6, my younger sister, Keren, turned 50. She was born on the first day of the Yom Kippur War, Israel’s fifth war since it was founded in 1948. I was two years old when that war broke out, and on that day my father, like all the other men, was called to the army. I was left with a neighbor while my mother went alone to the hospital to give birth to my sister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The massive 1973 attack on Israel took everyone by surprise, and many wounded soldiers were rushed to the hospitals, which then became too crowded for women in labor. The women were moved to the hallways. I don’t remember much from that war, except for my mother returning with my baby sister.

Fifty years later, on a Wednesday afternoon, I flew from my home in New York City to Israel. I was happy that I could be there for my sister’s surprise party. She knew that I was coming; I knew that she doesn’t like surprises and wondered if it was related to that war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were wars where I grew up, and so often we, the kids, felt frightened, not fully aware that we were being raised in the shadow of the Holocaust and that violence, loss and endless grief were our national heritage.

Our school had a monthly “war drill." We children practiced walking quietly into the shelters, happy that instead of studying we were playing board games and joking about the missile that might hit or the terrorists who would come with weapons and take us hostage. We were taught that nothing should be too difficult to handle, that danger was a normal part of life, and that all we needed was to be brave and keep a sense of humor.

I was never afraid at school. Only at night did I worry that a terrorist might choose our house from all the other houses in the country and that I wouldn’t be able to save my family. I thought about all the good places people used to hide during the Holocaust: the basement, the attic, behind the library, in the closet. The secret was to make sure to always keep quiet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I remember that in fifth grade, during recess, the kids made a list of all the places where people hid from the Nazis. We discussed where we could hide, and I thought of the stories of mothers trying to quiet their babies so they wouldn’t expose the hiding places.

That night I couldn’t sleep. I imagined my baby brother crying as the Nazis came to our apartment. The next day, I decided to practice hiding with him. I packed his pacifier and some baby toys, and I took him with me into our bedroom’s closet. We stayed there for what seemed like a long time. Every time I heard a noise, I shushed him, making sure he didn’t expose our whereabouts. When I heard my mother coming, we got out and I put him back in his crib. It was a secret that only many years later, when my brother was a grown-up, I shared with him.

The Nazis were always in our nightmares, and as children we were afraid that the bad guys would find and kill us. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Years later, as a psychoanalyst, I teach and write about the legacy of trauma. My research is a me-search. Over and over I process and reprocess my patients’ trauma along with my own.

Israel, a country founded on the trauma of the Holocaust, raised generations of soldiers and fighters who fought to make sure Jews would never be led like lambs to the slaughter again. Turning passive into active and victim into victor is an unconscious way to manage trauma. The Israelis called themselves Sabras (or Tzabarim in Hebrew) after the prickly pear, which has a thick skin and spikes on the outside but is soft and sweet on the inside.

The term started to be used in the 1930s, and after the Holocaust it was used to differentiate between the European Jew, who was seen as passive and soft, and the Israeli, who was expected to be strong and fearless. This was a way to work through the trauma of the Holocaust and the Jews’ history of persecution. Every war was an opportunity to repeat and try to repair that trauma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1982, right before the Lebanon War, the prime minister of Israel, Menachem Begin, explained why that war was necessary. “Believe me," he told his cabinet, “the alternative is Treblinka, and we have decided that there will not be another Treblinka."

The wish to repair, and this time to emerge from battles victorious, is based on the illusion that when we do so, we become winners, that we can end and master our suffering. In fact a soldier’s victory is never just a victory, but a double-edged sword that leads to loss and to cycles of trauma and violence that are carried from generation to generation.

On the evening of my sister’s birthday, I invited her to have dinner with me while our family and her friends organized a party in her apartment. We planned that I would bring her home after dinner, and they would all wait there for her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We parked the car in front of her building at 8:30 p.m. Keren got out and looked at me smiling. I tried not to laugh and mumbled, “Why are you smiling?"

“I was born on the Yom Kippur War, I don’t like surprises," she said, and I shrugged, “I can’t blame you."

She walked in, pretending she was surprised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Oct. 7, I woke up at 7 a.m. to the sound of sirens. I’m very familiar with that sound, even though I haven’t lived in Israel for more than 20 years now. I especially remember it from the Gulf War.

I was a 19-year-old soldier when the Gulf War started. I served in the army in the entertainment unit, a singer in a rock-and-roll band. We were constantly on the road and the music we played was loud, so loud that we had to make sure we didn’t miss the sound of the sirens and could run to the shelters to put on our gas masks in time.

At some point, the band decided to give up on the masks and the shelters. Instead we ran to the roof every time there was a siren so we could watch the missiles coming from Iraq, trying to guess where they would fall. After each thunderous explosion, we would go back to our music and play it even louder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, 33 years later, sirens were waking me. Still jet-lagged, I wondered if I should run to the shelter. I’m not 19 anymore, I thought to myself; I now have three children at home around that age. I heard an explosion, and the phone rang. It was my sister.

I heard her sobbing, “It’s the Holocaust all over again."

The nightmares of my childhood became the reality of our lives. Those images that for years I tried to convince myself belonged to the past turned into the most devastating truth. Past, present and future all blend together, many generations of trauma, violence and suffering. None of the hiding places I imagined had helped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We were only left with two deflated silver balloons shaped into the number 50, intolerable pain and endless tears.

Galit Atlas is a faculty member at the NYU Postdoctoral Program for Psychoanalysis and the author of “Emotional Inheritance: A Therapist, Her Patients, and the Legacy of Trauma."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!