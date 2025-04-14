Opportunity knocks: India Inc should warm up to corporate bond issuances
Summary
- Non-financial businesses aren’t using this source of debt funding as much as they should. Remember, a large and diverse credit market helps spread financial risk and ensure efficient allocation of capital—which aids the economy’s growth.
As many as 500 companies account for about 90% of India’s market capitalization, with a combined value of nearly ₹400 trillion as of March 2025. On the other hand, the domestic corporate bond market, valued at about ₹64 trillion (with ₹53 trillion of bonds outstanding in the long-term capital market and ₹11 trillion in the short-term market), accounts for a mere 19-20% of India’s nominal GDP.