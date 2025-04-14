Opportunity knocks: India Inc should warm up to corporate bond issuances

Non-financial companies have been slow to embrace bonds for their funding needs. A Crisil Ratings study estimates the total outstanding borrowing of the top 500 companies at ₹83 trillion at the end of 2023-24, with ₹16 trillion denominated in foreign currencies and ₹67 trillion financed domestically. Of the domestic borrowings, only 43% was raised through the corporate bond market, with the remaining 57% coming from banks and other financial institutions.