The background and importance of ‘delayed gratification’, the signature phrase in the Economic Survey 2025-26
The Economic Survey by chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran emphasizes delayed gratification with roots in the marshmallow test. It highlights the importance of long-term commitment for economic growth and warns against short-termism, which undermines trust and credibility in systems.
NEW DELHI : The marshmallow test, a social experiment at Stanford University in the 1960s and 1970s, made a comeback Thursday halfway across the world in New Delhi—in the Economic Survey penned by chief economic adviser Venkatramanan Anantha Nageswaran and team.