India’s real macro dilemma: save the rupee or defend the stock market

India is trying to defend both the rupee and the stock market simultaneously—an expensive ambition for a country running persistent current account and lately, balance-of-payments deficits, especially when much of its forex reserves are rented capital.
Suppose you take a ₹10 lakh loan from your bank. The cash in your account may look like an asset, but it is still a liability.
That is the best way to understand India’s forex reserves: unlike China’s earned surpluses, much of them are borrowed liquidity.
True earned reserves come from sustained current account surpluses. India rarely runs one. Our dollars largely come from: foreign portfolio investors (FPIs/FIIs), foreign direct investment (FDI), borrowings, and overseas remittances.
A large portion of India’s reserves are therefore better understood as “rented capital” rather than earned surpluses.