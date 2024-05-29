India may be heading for a 50-degree-Celsius economy. Is it ready?
Summary
- The primary agenda for the next Union government has been already scripted by the scorching summer
Temperatures breaching 50 degree Celsius in a number of places in Delhi on Wednesday is unlikely to be a freak occurrence. Climate change means temperatures will be higher more often than they have been across the relatively more populous and less rich states of northern India. The fallout will reverberate across the whole country.