India must strive to build a reputation for policy stability and predictability

The World Economic Forum’s head of investment and services, Matthew Stephenson, told Mint in a recent interview that foreign investors are keen on India especially at a time of slowing global growth. But they want to have access to all the information needed for calculating the costs and rate of return on their investment before making a decision.

Stephenson’s point is that the return on investment has to be higher than the cost of capital. The reason he’s having to sweat the point is that money has been expensive after global central banks started raising interest rates to bring inflation under control–something that could reverse next year going by indications from the US Federal Reserve.

Foreign direct investment inflows into India have slowed, with long-term investors focusing more on how the rate of return measures up against the costs.

FDI equity inflows into India in the July-September quarter (Q2 FY2024) declined 7.7% annually to $9.5 billion, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital, declined 7.8% annually to $15.3 billion.

One way India can attract more FDI inflows is by improving the rates of return on investments. As Stephenson said, that should be possible if the associated costs can be reduced. When he said investors must have the right of information, the implied meaning is that the cost on account of the risk of policy uncertainty and flip-flops needs to be curbed–something that the Economic Survey 2018-19 also emphasised.

Yet the flip-flops continue. Unabated tinkering with regulations and rules that disrupt everyday functioning of businesses, requiring companies to constantly adjust to ever-changing policies and cope with unforeseeable consequences of policy uncertainty have become a matter of routine.

Of flip-flops and policy paralysis

Completely unexpectedly on 3 August the government announced a new policy regime requiring companies to acquire licences for importing laptops, computers and other such electronic items. An alarmed industry pointed out that the decision would create shortages, impacting market prices and supplies, forcing a rethink.

Barely hours after, on 4 August, the government said it was putting the implementation of the policy on hold till 1 November, purportedly to allow importers transition time to obtain the permits. This was after companies such as Apple, Samsung, Dell, Lenovo and HP made their displeasure known. Then, on 13 October, the government announced it had dropped the plan altogether.

Earlier, in 2012, India notoriously moved to tax Vodafone retrospectively, earning a reputation for being investor-unfriendly. Shortly after, the Supreme Court cancelled coal mine allocations that had been approved more than a decade earlier.

The verdict threw awry investors’ business plans and calculations, resulting in losses and loan defaults. It also contributed to creating fear among bureaucrats about being involved in such allocations, thus bringing policy decisions to a grinding halt–a policy paralysis.

The ghost of retrospective taxation was resurrected this year, as Mint SnapView wrote when the government pressed ahead with its plans to tax online gaming.

This year also saw a flip-flop on a proposal to collect 20% tax at source (TCS) on international payments made through credit cards under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). On 16 May, the government notified a decision to apply 20% TCS across the board.

Credit card owners pointed out that this would lock up the TDS money pending refunds, affecting working capital for small companies. Credit card issuers also complained that they had no way to figure out how much tax they ought to deduct in cases where single customers use multiple cards and when transactions are reversed or disputed.

The notification had said that the new rule would come into force from 1 July. But on 28 June the government said it was postponing its implementation date to 1 October.

Since the Goods and Services Tax was rolled out in 2017, the GST law has been amended more than 900 times. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has so far published more than 900 notifications and over 1,100 circulars and orders.

Besides the slowdown in FDI, one reason why the domestic private investment cycle hasn’t restarted after a hiatus of more than 10 years is policy instability. For investors–Indian or foreign–to feel comfortable, India must strive to build a reputation for policy predictability.