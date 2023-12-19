India must strive to build a reputation for policy stability and predictability
Summary
- To attract more foreign inflows, India must allow for higher rates of return on investments. For this, the cost on account of policy uncertainty and flip-flops needs to be curbed
The World Economic Forum’s head of investment and services, Matthew Stephenson, told Mint in a recent interview that foreign investors are keen on India especially at a time of slowing global growth. But they want to have access to all the information needed for calculating the costs and rate of return on their investment before making a decision.