India needs a heatwave allowance. But the govt will have to set the ball rolling
Summary
- The Indian government extends several allowances for its employees such as a hardship allowance and even a clothing allowance for some. Maybe it should also introduce a heatwave allowance so the private sector takes cues for its gig workers and others having to work in extreme weather conditions
The Indian government has an elaborate allowances policy for its employees—such as a hardship allowance for certain employees working in Jammu & Kashmir and a clothing allowance for Indian Foreign Service officials posted overseas. Perhaps the government should also consider instituting a heatwave allowance for employees exposed for prolonged periods to extreme weather conditions.