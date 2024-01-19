India needs a new passenger-handling manual for hopelessly delayed  flights

Fog in Delhi is an annual event, and extraordinarily long lasting this winter. It has delayed flights, trains, caused accidents on roads and created heartburn all around. So far, so expected. But we have also had some unexpected consequences: a passenger assaulting pilot announcing that the flight would be delayed yet longer, passengers having their meal, sitting on the tarmac, in protest.

The government has issued a show-cause notice to the airline and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety has slapped hefty fines on the airline and the airport where the tarmac picnic occurred, for endangering safety. Such fines might help to send out the message that the government is not asleep at the wheel, but do not address the problem at hand.

The root cause, of course, the Met department’s inability to create accurate short-term forecasts on fog episodes. If Met could forecast the onset of fog and the lifting of fog better, airlines could tailor their schedules around these certainties. But we are far from having a handle on the behaviour of fog and the factors underlying it.

If this is a piece of forecasting technology that is missing, the technology to fly in poor visibility is missing, too. Instrument landing systems, several generations of them, are available. Both the runway and the planes have to be equipped with the capability for landing with poor visibility.

While airports in India have up to CAT III B capability, yet more advanced systems that make use of GPS, corrected for minor errors with inputs from other earth stations and geostationary satellites, are still in the process of deployment. India has developed GAGAN or GPS-aided, Geo Augmented Navigation System; but few aircraft are capable of utilizing the technology.

But all this technobabble is beside the point, when it comes to mitigating the harassment that passengers are put through. That calls for some changes to aviation rules, some softening of their stiff upper lips by Air Traffic Control and readiness on the part of airlines to work a little extra to prioritise passenger comfort over possible five minutes of extra time for takeoff once fog has cleared.

Why are passengers forced to huddle inside an aircraft grounded by fog for hours on end? Why are they not taken back to the airport holding area from where they boarded the planes in the first place?

The rules in place right now do not allow passengers who have boarded a plane to get back to the airport through the same route by which they boarded the plane; they have to be taken to the arrival terminal, from where they have to go through check-in and security once again, before they can board their flights again, once fog clears. That is extra time and effort for the airline.

This rule must be relaxed for contingencies such as fog and engine trouble. Rules are made to facilitate smooth operations, they are not laws of nature that cannot be improved. Let passengers come back to the waiting area in front of the boarding gates, which are generally equipped with eating joints, rest rooms and space for cramped passengers to stretch their legs. Once the flight is cleared for takeoff, let them swiftly get back into the plane.

Being cooped up in a plane does not encourage calm reflection on the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. Once they are allowed to spread themselves out in the holding area before the boarding gates, passengers are likely to take a more reasonable view of factors beyond anyone’s control. People missing vital deadlines, thanks to flight delay, would still fume, but are still unlikely to blow a fuse.

Another concern of a fog-immobilised airliner is that the plane has to protect their position in the queue for take-off, once fog lifts and ATC starts letting planes fly. For this, all that is required is for ATC to hold out the prospect of preserving the queue as it was before fog cast its shadow on everyone’s flight plans for resumption of flights after the fog lifts. There is no reason to stew passengers inside an aircraft while it waits for the fog to clear just to save those extra few minutes in the take-off queue.

Technologies that allow driverless cars to navigate rush-hour traffic are being perfected in the world of automobiles. Some of these could be transferred to aid taxiing aircraft. Every plane and every runway on every airport could be readied to make use of GAGAN and its more advanced iterations.

While these technological solutions are readied, some readiness to modify rules and conduct of operations would go a long way to avoid Indian fliers treating fog and fog-induced delays as a personal vendetta against them on the airlines’ part.

In advanced economies, flight operations remain unaffected even in far more adverse weather and even zero visibility conditions.