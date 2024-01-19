India needs a new passenger-handling manual for hopelessly delayed flights
SummaryIf the Met department could forecast the onset of fog and the lifting of fog better, airlines could tailor their schedules around that. Planes too need to be equipped with technology to fly in poor visibility.
Fog in Delhi is an annual event, and extraordinarily long lasting this winter. It has delayed flights, trains, caused accidents on roads and created heartburn all around. So far, so expected. But we have also had some unexpected consequences: a passenger assaulting pilot announcing that the flight would be delayed yet longer, passengers having their meal, sitting on the tarmac, in protest.