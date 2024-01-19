India needs a new passenger-handling manual for hopelessly delayed  flights

Another concern of a fog-immobilised airliner is that the plane has to protect their position in the queue for take-off, once fog lifts and ATC starts letting planes fly. For this, all that is required is for ATC to hold out the prospect of preserving the queue as it was before fog cast its shadow on everyone’s flight plans for resumption of flights after the fog lifts. There is no reason to stew passengers inside an aircraft while it waits for the fog to clear just to save those extra few minutes in the take-off queue.