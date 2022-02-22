India needs to get more aggressive in semiconductor ambitions

The government offers subsidies on the following lines. It offers 30%/40%/50% of the capital cost as a subsidy for those who set up fabs to manufacture chips with nodes in the size range 45-65 nanometre (nm)/28-45 nm/smaller than 28 nm. The significance of the size of the circuits is that the smaller these are, the larger the number of transistors you can crowd onto a chip. Apple’s M1 chip, which runs its latest Macbooks, for example, mounts 16 billion transistors on a wafer of silicon. This is possible because the node is 5 nm in size. Apple has designed the chip and outsourced production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), arguably the most strategic company in the world right now — it if goes down, assembly lines of phones, personal computers, servers and other sophisticated equipment would come to a grinding halt, missile and guidance systems would shut down, were these to require replacement chips.