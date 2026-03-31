India’s new climate pledges under the Paris Agreement of 2015: Real progress or safe targets?

In the 10 years since the Paris Agreement, not only has India’s oil demand surged, but the country’s import dependency has also gone up to nearly 90%. Our dependency on imports of liquefied natural gas is more than 50%. The vulnerability became starkly clear after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2022, and now with the US-Israel war on Iran. Paradoxically, India’s coal production and consumption too have increased by nearly 66% and 50%, respectively, in this period.