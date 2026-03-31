The successful negotiation of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change was made possible by a key compromise on country-wise commitments. These would no longer be determined in a top-down manner based on what would be needed to cap global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at safe levels (the Kyoto protocol approach), but instead through a bottom-up approach by countries themselves in accordance with their national development priorities—or nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
India’s new climate pledges under the Paris Agreement of 2015: Real progress or safe targets?
SummaryIndia’s latest Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) show that its approach remains conservative, with targets so modest that business-as-usual could meet them. Is India missing a chance to demonstrate global leadership of a battle that must be fought?
The successful negotiation of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change was made possible by a key compromise on country-wise commitments. These would no longer be determined in a top-down manner based on what would be needed to cap global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at safe levels (the Kyoto protocol approach), but instead through a bottom-up approach by countries themselves in accordance with their national development priorities—or nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
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