Micro-satellites, the ‘Goldilocks zone’ for India’s space economy

A prevailing perception, shaped by SpaceX’s launch capabilities, expects high launch frequency, lower launch costs per kilogram and reusability for these launchers. The other undermining assumption is that the market fundamentally favours mini-satellite launches, those in the 100-500kg range, comparable to Starlink or OneWeb satellites. However, many fail to recognise that SpaceX’s launchers and these three Indian entities serve distinctly different classes of launch vehicles, rendering direct comparisons of their capabilities unproductive.