Micro-satellites, the ‘Goldilocks zone’ for India’s space economy

Indian space programme planners fully realise that they no longer enjoy the cheaper launch costs that Isro’s Polar Synchronous Launch Vehicle (PSLV) once offered in the international rocket launch market.
Indian space programme planners fully realise that they no longer enjoy the cheaper launch costs that Isro’s Polar Synchronous Launch Vehicle (PSLV) once offered in the international rocket launch market.
SpaceX emerged as a major technological and economic disruptor, and many now understand that disruption often compels Indian space financiers, including venture capital firms, to make up for lost ground. Of course, bringing India’s launch cost per kilogram back in line is a metric to re-achieve, but so is working on the immense economic benefits possible through miniaturizing satellites.
SpaceX emerged as a major technological and economic disruptor, and many now understand that disruption often compels Indian space financiers, including venture capital firms, to make up for lost ground. Of course, bringing India’s launch cost per kilogram back in line is a metric to re-achieve, but so is working on the immense economic benefits possible through miniaturizing satellites.
Small launchers
India is on the verge of having at least three small satellite launchers capable of conducting commercial launches: Vikram-1 by Skyroot Aerospace, Agnibaan by Agnikul, and the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, now operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. These three launchers are engineered to deploy satellites weighing between 100-500kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
A prevailing perception, shaped by SpaceX’s launch capabilities, expects high launch frequency, lower launch costs per kilogram and reusability for these launchers. The other undermining assumption is that the market fundamentally favours mini-satellite launches, those in the 100-500kg range, comparable to Starlink or OneWeb satellites. However, many fail to recognise that SpaceX’s launchers and these three Indian entities serve distinctly different classes of launch vehicles, rendering direct comparisons of their capabilities unproductive.
Instead, such comparisons can obscure efforts to pursue the more economically advantageous segment, the ‘Goldilocks Zone of Earth-Observation Satellites’. For India’s small launchers, this corresponds to the micro-satellite category of 25-100kg.
Finding balance
Micro-satellites, alongside mini- and nano-satellites, are three broad satellite classes divided by size and complexity. Mini-satellites carry surveillance or science payloads, while nano-satellites, suited for small rocket launchers, are typically best for prototype or university missions. Micro-satellites, on the other hand, strike a balance between commercial viability and smaller size when used in constellations.
Why is this important? Simply put, India’s need for diverse applications in agriculture, urban planning and defence all call for precise intelligence capabilities. Each of these requires satellite constellations. Launching enough such mini-satellites solely with small, light rockets is impractical. Instead, India could build a constellation of over 1,000 micro-satellites to support civilian, commercial and defence objectives, using these rockets.
Micro-satellites have tremendous advantages over smaller, data- and power-compromised nano-satellites, as well as over cost-compromised mini-satellites. They have a fair operational lifespan, apt payloads in terms of power, heat management and imagery resolution, and are cost-effective if used in a 20-plus constellation. For the most part, they’re seen as the ideal median for maximum revenue density per rupee of capital expenditure.
They’re big enough for defence-grade missions with active propulsion, but also small and light enough to be mass-produced on automated assembly lines.
Indian ecosystem
Many have globally adopted this model, and India’s young ones, Pixxel, GalaxEye, Dhruva, Digantara and Azista, all operate in the micro-satellite range. Many of them may benefit from doing so.
What’s great is that in surveillance uses, micro-satellites can get even lighter and more complex. The biggest contributor to a typical Earth-observation (EO) satellite’s mass are glass lenses. These will become obsolete in the coming months, as cutting-edge, extremely lightweight flat meta-materials and membrane optics will cut nearly 80% of the total camera mass.
Other sophisticated technologies, such as rollable heterojunction solar cloths, would bring down the mass consumed by conventional solar panels. This would free up mass for high-power, high-resolution satellites.
For India, manufacturers must explore these possibilities. To leverage this to the fullest, India’s launch companies must identify such innovations in satellite designs as market opportunities.
Once the small rockets mature, India will begin establishing companies capable of making low-margin hardware components that facilitate a high-margin downstream space industry. India’s fundamental economic value in space resides downstream and not just in launch services. Globally, ground services account for roughly 40% of annual space revenue, while data analytics represent approximately 35%. India can tap this only if it develops a robust downstream market, which depends on deploying its own satellite constellations.
To do this, India’s ideal scenario, or the ‘Goldilocks Zone’ (as the perfect moment in space is called), will be to deploy large, sustainable micro-satellite constellations with dedicated data users.
While India may not be able to deploy thousands of mini-satellites akin to Starlink or Guowang with just three small rocket launchers, it can still establish significant micro-satellite constellations before the mid-2030s, if it aspires to become a comprehensive leader in the global space economy.
India certainly has both launch and satellite manufacturers to reach this Goldilocks Zone. Now, it needs to go out and achieve it.
Chaitanya Giri is fellow at Observer Research Foundation’s Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology. He is on the advisory board of Satcom Industry Association of India and nominated member of Senate, University of Mumbai.