Op-Ed: The new playbook for Indian sports’ Amrit Kaal
India has entered a sporting Amrit Kaal in which the convergence of policy and private capital is creating a new economic ecosystem.
India's sports industry stands at an inflection point. What was once a $2 billion spectator sports market is hurtling toward a $130 billion opportunity by 2030. This is not just incremental growth. At the heart of this revolution lies a new playbook: government-backed infrastructure, franchise-led professionalization, technology-enabled access, and a demographic dividend waiting to be unleashed.