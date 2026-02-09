India's sports industry stands at an inflection point. What was once a $2 billion spectator sports market is hurtling toward a $130 billion opportunity by 2030. This is not just incremental growth. At the heart of this revolution lies a new playbook: government-backed infrastructure, franchise-led professionalization, technology-enabled access, and a demographic dividend waiting to be unleashed.

After decades, India's sporting ambitions are no longer constrained. The Khelo India programme, launched in 2017 and allocated a record ₹3,794 crore budget for FY 2025-26, is revolutionizing talent development and infrastructure. With 326 new projects and 1,045 district centres, it has supported 2,845 athletes and seen 50,000 participate. This aggressive investment is yielding results: India's Paralympic medals jumped from 4 in Rio 2016 to 29 in Paris 2024. The new Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 makes sports central to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, including an audacious 2036 Olympic bid, demonstrating a commitment to becoming a global sporting power.

If infrastructure is the foundation, franchise leagues are the superstructure driving commercial velocity. The Indian Premier League remains the crown jewel, a $16 billion+ business, now the world's second-richest sports league. The Women's Premier League, launched in March 2023, has already demonstrated commercial viability, and the Pro Kabaddi League has modernized an ancient sport into prime-time entertainment. The revived Hockey India League and emerging leagues in pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and chess are creating year-round sporting calendars. This franchise model creates economic ecosystems: India's sports sponsorship industry crossed ₹16,633 crore in 2024, growing 6% year-on-year, with athlete endorsements surging 32% and emerging sports sponsorships rising 19%.

The impact of this playbook extends well beyond cricket. The Indian Super League (ISL), which has found renewed vigour, shows how the franchise model can galvanize a sport. Similarly, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) continues to be a standout success, demonstrating how a traditional sport can be repackaged and professionalized for a modern audience, especially in tier II and tier III cities. Other similarly successful examples include sports like Badminton and Kho Kho. The Premier Badminton League, though smaller, has consistently provided a platform for Indian talent and attracted sponsors, showing the potential for individual sports. Khelo India has been successful in popularizing indigenous sports like Kho Kho, along with dedicated national leagues in these disciplines. They illustrate the power of government initiatives combined with community engagement.

What needs to happen now

The opportunity is clear. By 2030, India's sports market could reach $130 billion, growing at 14% CAGR, nearly double the pace of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The government projects 10.5 million jobs and $21 billion in indirect tax revenue from sports by decade's end. But capturing this opportunity requires disciplined execution.

Sustain infrastructure investments: India’s 1,045 Khelo India Centres must be consistently upgraded, not left to decay after ribbon-cuttings. Private-public partnerships and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) convergence can accelerate this. Double down on talent pipelines: The Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (Kirti) programme's 174 Talent Assessment Centres should expand to 500+ by 2027, ensuring no district is left unmapped. Scholarships, coaching stipends, and nutrition support must scale in proportion to talent identification, creating a robust and equitable pathway from grassroots to international competition. Professionalize governance: India's sporting federations need transparency, meritocracy, and performance accountability. The proposed National Sports Governance Bill must prioritize athlete welfare over politics, mandating independent oversight and stringent ethical standards to rebuild trust and efficiency. Unlock women's sports commercially: Women's cricket's 24.78% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is a preview of what's possible across football, hockey, and athletics if brands and broadcasters commit resources now, not later, recognizing the significant untapped commercial potential and fan engagement in women's sports. Build for 2036: Hosting the Olympics is not vanity, it's a forcing function for world-class infrastructure, event management capability, and global brand building. Every rupee spent on 2036 readiness is an investment in decades of sporting credibility, positioning India not just as a participant, but as a global leader in sports hosting and development.

I believe the mission-critical priorities that demand immediate and unwavering focus are sustaining infrastructure investments and doubling down on talent pipelines. These two form the foundational bedrock upon which all other advancements can be built.

Navigating the road ahead

Professionalising sports governance bodies remains a persistent hurdle. Resistance to change from entrenched interests, lack of transparency in decision-making, and a persistent focus on administrative power rather than athlete welfare continue to plague many federations. Ensuring accountability and moving away from ad hoc interventions toward a system-driven approach is paramount, requiring strong political will and sustained pressure from stakeholders. The proposed National Sports Governance Bill is a crucial step, but its effective implementation will be key.

Preparing for mega-events like the potential 2030 Commonwealth Games or the 2036 Olympics also presents formidable challenges. Past experiences highlight the struggle to keep facilities operational and up to date after the event. Here are also significant challenges in developing sophisticated event management capabilities, securing diverse and long-term funding streams beyond government allocations, and building a global reputation for seamless, efficient, and memorable hosting. We need a concerted effort to shape our post-event legacy, ensuring that these global spectacles lead to long-term sports development rather than remain mere temporary showcases.

India's sporting Amrit Kaal is not a distant dream. It is the opportunity staring us in the face today.

The author is managing director–content, sports and entertainment of WPP Media South Asia.