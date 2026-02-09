The impact of this playbook extends well beyond cricket. The Indian Super League (ISL), which has found renewed vigour, shows how the franchise model can galvanize a sport. Similarly, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) continues to be a standout success, demonstrating how a traditional sport can be repackaged and professionalized for a modern audience, especially in tier II and tier III cities. Other similarly successful examples include sports like Badminton and Kho Kho. The Premier Badminton League, though smaller, has consistently provided a platform for Indian talent and attracted sponsors, showing the potential for individual sports. Khelo India has been successful in popularizing indigenous sports like Kho Kho, along with dedicated national leagues in these disciplines. They illustrate the power of government initiatives combined with community engagement.