Opinion
Is India’s slowdown structural or cyclical? It depends on your expectations.
Summary
- If one expects sustainable growth above 7%, then India appears to have been in a structural slowdown for many years. But if one believes India’s sustainable growth potential is between 6% and 6.5%, the current decline may be seen as cyclical.
India needs sustained long-term growth to pull people out of poverty, create jobs for the young, and boost incomes to widen the consumption base. I have long considered India’s potential real GDP growth rate to be 6% to 6.5% (6.2% is the average since 1980).
