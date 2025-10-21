Diwali is done. But fireworks are set to continue on Dalal Street
Dalal Street's recent trends highlight the absurdity of the equity market, where microcap stocks and companies with poor fundamentals attract eager investors. Markets, as all of us must have realised by now, can stay irrational for longer than many of us can stay solvent.
There was a time when Bollywood regularly churned out memorable rib-tickling comedies. That job is now being performed by Dalal Street. Not just that, D-Street is now locked in an intense contest with Mumbai’s property market over who can stretch incredulity the most.