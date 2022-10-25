Indian sugarcane fields could yield a flex-fuel bonanza5 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 10:08 PM IST
Brazil’s example shows what we could achieve in our effort to reduce carbon emissions for the planet’s sake
In an earlier article in this column, I had pointed out that plants were the solar cells of the natural world. They use sunlight to create carbon-based stores of energy that they store and can steadily release as they grow. When they die, complex planetary forces convert these stores of energy into the fossil fuels (coal, petroleum and the like) that we have learned to extract from the ground and use to power everything around us, from the vehicles we drive to the power plants that keep our lights on.