Indian sugarcane fields could yield a flex-fuel bonanza

Brazilian ethanol is produced from sugarcane. As a result, it has a much higher energy balance that corn-based ethanol that is produced by the US. The fact is that, even if they want to, very few other countries can produce sugar ethanol. One of the peculiarities of sugarcane is that once harvested, it needs to be converted into ethanol within 24 hours or else it spoils. As a result, all sugar ethanol production plants have to be located right in the centre of the fields from which they get their raw material. What this means is that only those countries that cultivate sugarcane can produce ethanol from it. The real reason why Brazil is one of the world’s leading producers of sugar ethanol is that it also happens to be one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane.