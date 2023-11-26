Opinion
India’s action post 26/11 is a template Israel can follow
Summary
- Kasab’s capture was a milestone in the history of counter-terror operations. It was the first instance of a terrorist being apprehended alive after such an attack and provided undeniable evidence of Pakistan’s sinister intentions
Yesterday marked the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, wherein 10 terrorists from Pakistan had wreaked havoc in Mumbai. The 60-odd hours that followed wrote a saga of struggle and helplessness.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more