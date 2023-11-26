India’s action post 26/11 is a template Israel can follow

Doubts have also been raised about Israel’s retaliatory measures. I’m not saying Tel Aviv didn’t have the right to retaliate, but Netanyahu and his associates displayed the same arrogance that George W. Bush had shown in declaring war on Afghanistan after 9/11. Israel now is locked in Gaza indefinitely. It will have to invest an enormous amount of resources for a long time to sustain its offensive. Would it have been better if Israel had used intelligence and diplomatic tactics to eliminate Hamas?