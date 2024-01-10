India's K-shaped recovery is not so easily debunked

The letter ‘K’, whose shape is often used to denote a divergence in how the rich and poor are faring, has animated India’s economic discourse of late. Now, SBI Research, a department of the government-run State Bank of India, has weighed in with a report that attempts to debunk the notion of a ‘K-shaped recovery,’ calling this label “ill-concocted" and flawed for overlooking data that points to reduced inequality in what Indians earn, as recorded by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). As its chief exhibit, the report spotlights an income escalation over seven years since 2013-14 among lower-bracket taxpayers, with top earners having seen their share of the total reduce. “Income inequality captured through the Gini coefficient… of taxable income has declined from 0.472 to 0.402 during FY14–FY22," it says, referring to a statistical formula that would yield 0 under perfect equality and 1 if a single person earned it all. The SBI report speaks of a “great migration at the bottom of the pyramid." Its observations, however, do not dispel suspicions of the hard-up having faced heavy financial hardships in recent years while the well-off prospered.

First, as tax data is released with a lag, 2021-22 is the latest fiscal year taken into account by the study. While it spans a period that saw a cash-scarcity shock, with India’s informal sector bearing the brunt of it, 2021-22 was when our economy made up for its covid contraction and regained its pre-pandemic size of 2019-20 (plus a bit). Most readings of the rich getting disproportionately richer, however, relate to rather more recent signs, like a sharp profit pick-up and dividend bounce-back that went with a pacy recovery in 2022-23 and this year, even as sales trends across consumer markets were seen to diverge between stuff bought by the wealthy and poorer folks. Clearly, we need up-to-date tax data for a clear picture. Second, and far more critically, our lowest tax brackets do not qualify as ‘bottom of the pyramid,’ given that taxpayers form what is itself the apex of a much larger base of households. The SBI report cites CBDT data to state that 74 million people filed Income Tax Returns in 2022-23 (for fiscal 2021-22 earnings), up from about 70 million the previous year. Although we have no census update, a population of over 1.4 billion would suggest the country has at least 280 million ‘chief wage earners’ (at five members per home). Count out double-income homes and assume that only a sliver of non-filers are tax dodgers, and at least three-fourths of all earners are found below the taxable tip of the pyramid under review. As poorer folks don’t file returns, tax data cannot tell us how they have fared. A third point has to do with Gini’s weakness as a gauge of inequality. Although its 0-1 scale may suggest high sensitivity to disparity, its bulk comparison rarely alarms anyone as outsized rake-ins by a few people—relatively speaking—do not move its needle all that much.

The SBI report has other findings that exhort us to reject the K-shaped hypothesis. Savings, consumption and expenditure trends, for example, and the salutary effect of public policies and welfare handouts. Here again, for every indication of an even recovery from the covid crisis, there is some sign either of the badly-off being left worse off or the well-off getting far wealthier. If home delivery services have reached a mass market, home buying has gone sky-high with flat prices at the upper end. All said, the K story retains its resilience.