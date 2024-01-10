India's K-shaped recovery is not so easily debunked

First, as tax data is released with a lag, 2021-22 is the latest fiscal year taken into account by the study. While it spans a period that saw a cash-scarcity shock, with India’s informal sector bearing the brunt of it, 2021-22 was when our economy made up for its covid contraction and regained its pre-pandemic size of 2019-20 (plus a bit). Most readings of the rich getting disproportionately richer, however, relate to rather more recent signs, like a sharp profit pick-up and dividend bounce-back that went with a pacy recovery in 2022-23 and this year, even as sales trends across consumer markets were seen to diverge between stuff bought by the wealthy and poorer folks. Clearly, we need up-to-date tax data for a clear picture. Second, and far more critically, our lowest tax brackets do not qualify as ‘bottom of the pyramid,’ given that taxpayers form what is itself the apex of a much larger base of households. The SBI report cites CBDT data to state that 74 million people filed Income Tax Returns in 2022-23 (for fiscal 2021-22 earnings), up from about 70 million the previous year. Although we have no census update, a population of over 1.4 billion would suggest the country has at least 280 million ‘chief wage earners’ (at five members per home). Count out double-income homes and assume that only a sliver of non-filers are tax dodgers, and at least three-fourths of all earners are found below the taxable tip of the pyramid under review. As poorer folks don’t file returns, tax data cannot tell us how they have fared. A third point has to do with Gini’s weakness as a gauge of inequality. Although its 0-1 scale may suggest high sensitivity to disparity, its bulk comparison rarely alarms anyone as outsized rake-ins by a few people—relatively speaking—do not move its needle all that much.

