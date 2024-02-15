Opinion
India’s most valuable conglomerate is an odd one. It’s run by a professional
Mint SnapView 5 min read 15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryIn an ecosystem where most large business houses are run by founding families, an executive rising up the ranks has led one of the country’s oldest conglomerates to become its largest and most-valued
About a week ago, on 6 February, the Tata Group became India’s first conglomerate to race past a combined valuation of ₹30 lakh crore, or ₹30 trillion. India’s next most-valuable conglomerate is the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, which on 14 February crossed a market capitalisation of ₹20 trillion, a perch earlier occupied by the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.
