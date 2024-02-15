India’s most valuable conglomerate is an odd one. It’s run by a professional

About a week ago, on 6 February, the Tata Group became India’s first conglomerate to race past a combined valuation of ₹30 lakh crore, or ₹30 trillion. India’s next most-valuable conglomerate is the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, which on 14 February crossed a market capitalisation of ₹20 trillion, a perch earlier occupied by the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

Close on the heels of Reliance Industries and Adani Group is Tata Group’s software services business, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which has a market cap of about ₹14.84 trillion.

What’s most striking about Tata Group’s ascendancy is that, unlike Reliance Industries and Adani Group, it is helmed by an engineer who climbed the ranks at TCS before crossing over to lead the larger salt-to-steel conglomerate.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of the holding company Tata Sons since 2017, wasn’t the first executive from outside the family to lead the group; that was his predecessor, the late Cyrus Mistry, a business scion himself from the family-run construction company Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd. Mistry’s tenure was brief, though. He had to leave after a fallout with Ratan Tata.

Chandrasekaran’s steering of a conglomerate the size of Tata Group stands out because about two-thirds of the top 500 listed entities in India are led by promoter family members.

Family-run businesses in India, despite exposure to global investor mindset and expectations, have not been able to separate management from governance to stakeholder stewardship.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in 2020 asked listed companies to separate the roles of the board chairperson and the managing director. But the industry lobbied against this and ensured India did not move ahead with what could have been an impactful improvement in corporate governance. So much so that the head of an industry association publicly called it out as ‘regulatory overreach’.

This despite multiple instances of second- or third-generation family businesses not being able to grow or even having to fold, such as the erstwhile Mafatlals and the Oswals. Yet there are good examples of multigenerational families such as the Murugappa Group, which has blended professionalism with family members.

At Tata Group, Chandrasekaran, a professional chairperson with no ties to the promoter family, oversees operations spread over 100 countries. The group, which makes salt and steel, runs hotels, and writes software, among other businesses, was named India’s most valuable brand by Brand Finance last year. This is the first time an Indian brand has crossed the $25-billion brand value mark and featured in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 list.

Chandrasekaran, or Chandra, had huge shoes to fill, having to follow in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and J.R.D. Tata, business leaders who have shaped India’s corporate and industrial landscape.

The Tata Group was established in 1868 under the leadership of Jamsetji Tata as a trading corporation. It later diversified into steel, automobiles, aviation, telephone, and hospitality. Tata Steel, established in 1907, was India’s first integrated steel mill. The group also gave India its first airline (Tata Airlines, later renamed Air India), its first software company (TCS), and its first hospitality company (The Indian Hotels Co Ltd runs the Taj brand of premium hotels).

Tata Motors Ltd is India’s largest maker of electric vehicles and the owner of Jaguar and Land Rover, the iconic British brands that it acquired in 2008. Tata Consumer owns Tetley Tea, another iconic British brand.

For a conglomerate with such storied ancestry, what has allowed it the confidence to bring in an outsider to run the group is its legendary emphasis on corporate ethos, professional management, governance, and talent development. Tata Group runs a focused talent management program that populates its leadership pipeline—the Tata Administrative Service that has spawned several leaders for group companies for over 50 years.

For family members or relatives of Parsi shareholders, the group does not have any special or separate career path. It has allowed for those individuals to prove themselves in their chosen industry. A shining example is Noel Tata, who has successfully spearheaded the group’s retail business, Trent.

Chandrasekaran, an engineer by qualification with a Masters in computer application, has been a career Tata man. He joined TCS in 1987, rising through the ranks to become its chief executive in 2009. In October 2016, he was appointed as a director on the Tata Sons board, a day after the infamous Cyrus Mistry-Ratan Tata board tussle. TCS, under his leadership, was the largest cash earner and profitability engine for the Tata Group.

Chandra is seen as belonging to the Ratan Tata camp. When a trusted Tata man was expected to step into the hot shoes of the group chairman, considering that Mistry had just been fired from that role, Chandrasekaran seemed an obvious choice for Ratan Tata.

What sets Chandrasekaran apart from other top professionals in India’s corporate sector is his style of setting expectations—from a long-term markets perspective of acquiring market relevance, and allowing the CEOs of group companies the authority for operational leadership. Chandra also has the advantage of having built and scaled up TCS, a large-scale operation serving clients across multiple geographies.

Chandrasekaran brought in the erstwhile managing director of Whirlpool India, Sunil D’Souza, to head Tata Consumer, which is expected to be a high-growth engine for the group. In January, Tata Consumer announced the acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India for nearly ₹7,000 crore.

TCS remains the Tata Group’s crown jewel and its largest cash churner. When CEO Rajesh Gopinathan left the software giant to pursue a consulting career last year, there were concerns about leadership stability to manage a large tech major, especially considering the geopolitical volatility TCS’s key clients were facing.

Chandrasekaran opted for K. Krithivasan, an insider, to step up as CEO. Being an old hand at TCS, as well as the head of its high-earning banking, financial services and insurance segment, Krithivasan has been able to stabilise the company with a calming leadership voice.

The Tata Group is also investing significantly in its super app, Tata Neu, that could bring all of its entities’ offerings together. So far, it has invested over ₹12,000 crores in this vision, but it is still early days.

Chandrasekaran also oversaw the acquisition of Air India from the government. The group had launched the airline in 1932 as Tata Airlines, which was later nationalised in 1953. Air India will need to be integrated with Tata Group’s other airline brands, Vistara and Air Asia India.

Integrating operations and having a distinct identity to serve consumers across a low-cost domestic airline to a full-service airline to global travellers is a huge challenge. Ensuring that such an integration does not run into turbulence at the Competition Commission of India for undue market influence is another one.

For all his achievements thus far, establishing a unified airline of considerable size, scale and profitability will be Chandrasekaran’s crowning glory.