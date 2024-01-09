India's neighbours have a democracy deficit

The next election due in the subcontinent is on 8 February, when Pakistan is expected to hold National Assembly polls whose validity is under a cloud because former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has been hobbled in various ways. Khan was ousted in 2022 as PM in an Assembly vote he alleges was rigged by the military establishment against him at America’s behest. According to an invitation piece in The Economist by Khan, a US State Department official got the Pakistani ambassador in Washington to convey a “cipher message" to the effect of “pull the plug on Imran Khan’s prime ministership through a vote of no confidence, or else." Whatever the truth, it’s a dramatic charge, one that reflects poorly on how power is wielded in Pakistan. From behind bars on various charges, Khan may justifiably be warning that his country is headed for an electoral “farce" as his party is being denied the right to campaign freely. This isn’t good for India either. To forge reliable relations, we need real representatives to work with, and for that, we require a revival of democracy around us.