India-UK trade talks demand self-confidence on both sides
Summary
- Focusing on the future can make space for some sensible give-and-take over an FTA. Confidence in the skills of its lawyers, choices of its consumers and quality of its pharmaceuticals would help India seize an opportunity for freer trade with the UK.
Two Aprils ago, the UK’s prime minister promised he would deliver a free-trade agreement (FTA) with India “by Diwali." That prime minister, Boris Johnson, left office a few months later and 2022’s iteration of the Indian Festival of Lights passed without anything being signed. Since then, another Diwali (and another British prime minister) has come and gone with no trade deal on the horizon.