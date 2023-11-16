India-UK trade talks demand self-confidence on both sides

It is somewhat disheartening that the sectors under dispute are exactly the same ones as decades ago. Spirits, for example. Why on earth is India trying to keep decent Scotch out of the country anyway? Who in this whisky-loving country, the largest market for the spirit in the world, will complain if the outrageous prices we have to pay for a wee dram decline a bit? Indian whiskies are of two kinds: ones that are so good they do not need protection and those that are so awful they don’t deserve them.