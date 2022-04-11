India-US ties: The scope for literal common space

The record shows that India has been a responsible actor in space. Even a weapon that we tested on 27 March 2019, when a defunct Indian satellite was blown to bits by a space strike to notch up a capability only three other countries had, was not as scandalous as global analysts alleged. According to a report on orbital debris by a tracker that works under America’s space agency Nasa, of the 25,182 pieces of junk larger than 10cm flying about in lower orbits around the earth, as of 4 February 2022, only 114 were from Indian space assets. This is not just a tiny fraction, the count is roughly the same as it was in 2018. In other words, Mission Shakti’s avowal of not leaving a big mess in space wasn’t empty. Nasa’s data would appear to validate what India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) claimed: India had aimed at an orbiter at an altitude of just 300km so that it would leave very little debris. Within 45 days, DRDO had averred, much of the wreckage would disintegrate and some bits would drop safely to the planet’s surface. While reports did surface of the target’s debris spotted months later, the country can hardly be accused today of raising the risk of accidental crashes in space.