Opinion
IndiGoStretch – When aloo tikki becomes a Gupta burger
Mark D Martin 4 min read 06 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Summary
- Is IndiGoStretch truly a business class product that the airline is making it out to be?
The Indian traveller is among the most discerning, sharp, shrewd, astute and mature in most aviation markets. Indians aren’t stupid. We know what business class is. Because India helped invent it, perfect it and take it a whole new experiential level.
