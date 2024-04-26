Why India loves to hate inheritance tax and estate duty—wrongly

Not a communist agenda

There are not many examples of communist countries having an inheritance tax. China does not have it. The mecca of capitalism, the US, on the other hand, imposed a federal death tax thrice to provide revenue on a short-term basis to finance military action (during 1797-1802, 1862-1870, and 1898-1902), only to repeal it soon after and reintroduce it in 1916 during the World War I.