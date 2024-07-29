Interest rates are a sideshow in the Fed drama
Kevin Warsh , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
SummaryExpect inflation to rise if the central bank doesn’t keep reducing the size of its balance sheet.
Markets are buzzing about whether the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle will begin in earnest this week or at the Fed meeting in September or November. Few economic decisions are of such misplaced importance.
