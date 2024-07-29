Interest rates are a sideshow in the Fed drama

When I joined the Fed in 2006, the central bank’s assets were about $800 billion, representing around 6% of gross domestic product. The Fed was an important government institution, but the scale of its operations was limited and the scope of its responsibility circumscribed. It did its best work without applause and without the audience at the edge of its seats. The Treasury Department was on the front lines of policymaking, debt funding and bill paying. Congress decided the level and allocation of spending.