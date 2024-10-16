Investors spend a lot of time thinking about risk. But they do it all wrong.

In the end, the main takeaway—which has guided my own life and which I try to impart to my students—is that the combination of risks and potential returns in our life portfolios are similar to their combinations in our investment portfolios. We do well when we have a high tolerance for career and social risks, and a lower tolerance for investment risk. Some returns of individual investments in our portfolios, whether investment or life ones, are likely to be exhilarating while others are likely to be disappointing. But it is the returns of the overall portfolios, whether investments or life, that really matter.