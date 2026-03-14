The headlines this week were again dominated by the Iran war, which has now entered its second week. It is difficult to ignore, given the scale of its potential impact on the global economy.
Iran war is squeezing the global economy—and exposing new ironies
SummaryThe Iran war is disrupting global oil supplies and unsettling markets. But beyond the economic shock, the conflict is also exposing striking geopolitical ironies—from energy policy to trade tensions.
The headlines this week were again dominated by the Iran war, which has now entered its second week. It is difficult to ignore, given the scale of its potential impact on the global economy.
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