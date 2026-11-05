Why Irdai's proposed commission rules could distort insurance market competition

The caps also vary according to the entity's legal form. A motor dealer that is a company must register as an IDE and may earn up to 5% on own-damage cover for a new vehicle. A dealer that is a sole proprietorship may instead become an associate of one insurer, and earn up to 10% on the same cover. The same work earns double the commission, only because of how the dealership is set up. Dealers will tend to tie up with one insurer, which reduces customer choice at the point of sale and goes against Irdai’s own principle of ‘same activity, same regulation’.