Is AI making us dumb?

Everyone can be smart. Global literacy was 12% in 1820. Were the rest unintelligent? Stupid? Hardly. Literacy is now 87%. Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, told me that if we put our mind to it, everyone is educable in every subject. Yes, worldwide math scores have been down for 20 years. Many students at the University of California, San Diego, can’t even do third-grade math. But that’s an indictment of our educational system, not technology.