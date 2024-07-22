Is discipline in BJP fraying with loss of face at polls?
Summary
- The party clearly needs serious brainstorming, but the BJP brass is too busy mud-slinging.
Something is brewing within the Bharatiya Janata Party: If it is a Union minister who sparks a frenzy of debates by his utterances at one time, it is a deputy chief minister whose statement grabs media attention at another. Has the BJP’s talisman, its discipline, started to fray with the party failing to achieve the expected victory at the general election?